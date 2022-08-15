FEMA Allocates $3B in Funding for Two Climate Resilience Programs; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is investing more than $3 billion in two resilience grant programs to help communities prepare for and mitigate the impacts of climate change and extreme weather events.

FEMA announced Friday the funding for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program will more than double to nearly $2.3 billion and the budget for the Flood Mitigation Assistance initiative will increase to $800 million.

About $900 million of the budget will be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, consisting of $200 million for BRIC and $700 million for FMA.

BRIC and FMA were established to help states, local communities, tribes and territories build hazard mitigation projects designed to reduce their risks to flooding, wildfires, extreme heat, hurricanes, drought and other disasters and hazards.

"With historic levels of funding for the BRIC and FMA programs being announced today, we are investing in our nation's resilience and building individual and community preparedness across the country," said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.