Federal Civilian Exec Alex Forti Joins Amyx as Director of Business Development; CEO William Schaefer Quoted

Experienced federal civilian executive Alex Forti has been named director of business development at management and technical services company Amyx .

In his new role, Forti will draw from his time working for federal organizations such as the U.S. Department of Treasury and the General Services Administration, as well as various notable private sector government contractors , the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company said Wednesday.

Amyx CEO and President William Schaefer attested that Forti’s career expertise are in-step with Amyx’s expansion objectives. Schaefer added that the company’s corporate processes, partner dynamics and various contract work will be boosted by the newly hired executive’s proficiency in operations, information technology management and various achievements.

Forti cut his teeth working as an IT project manager for Lockheed Martin, Calibre and Honeywell, participating in projects spanning IT, logistics and medicine. Additionally, the executive spent time in the office of the chief information officer of the Department of Defense as a contract program manager.

In his last position before joining Amyx, Forti administered enterprise IT platforms at the Department of Treasury that impacted the various departmental offices and the remaining nine bureaus. Specifically, he optimized taxpayer online portals to the Internal Revenue Service as a function of the GSA.

Forti’s work with the government extended to his time as a federal program manager facilitating a $1.2 billion logical access and CDM II portfolio. In this role, he maintained network access for around 110,000 federal personnel, as well as many corporate business entities and more than 144 million citizens.

The executive is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was reportedly instrumental in executing the Child Tax Credit aspect of the American Rescue Plan Act.

The appointment of Forti comes on the heels of Amyx’s June addition of Christy Mee as vice president of federal civilian programs and Todd Reynolds as director of strategy.