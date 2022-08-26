FCC’s Jessica Rosenworcel Orders Investigation Into Mobile Providers’ Consumer Data Disclosure Compliance

Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission, has directed the FCC’s enforcement bureau to investigate whether mobile carriers comply with the commission’s rules that require them to disclose to consumers how they share and use geolocation data.

Rosenworcel also announced Thursday the release of responses from the country’s top 15 wireless service providers to a request for information issued in July on how their businesses handle and retain sensitive consumer data.

“Our mobile phones know a lot about us. That means carriers know who we are, who we call, and where we are at any given moment. This information and geolocation data is really sensitive. It’s a record of where we’ve been and who we are. That’s why the FCC is taking steps to ensure this data is protected,” Rosenworcel said in a statement.

She also called on consumers to file data privacy complaints via the FCC website in order for the commission to initiate action under the law.