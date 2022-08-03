FCC, NTIA Agree to Enhance Federal Coordination on Spectrum Use, Planning

The Federal Communications Commission and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration have agreed to increase coordination on spectrum management across the federal government.

The two agencies signed an updated memorandum of understanding to develop a framework for better managing spectrum use and planning by improving transparency and data sharing, enhancing coordination of spectrum activities and holding formalized meetings to conduct joint planning, the FCC said Tuesday.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and Alan Davidson, assistant secretary of the Department of Commerce and administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration signed the MOU in an effort to advance a whole-of-government approach to ensuring the efficient use of the spectrum in federal applications.

“This updated MOU between NTIA and the FCC will deepen our collaboration and improve our ability to anticipate and mitigate serious spectrum issues,” Davidson said.

The agreement builds on the agencies’ Spectrum Coordination Initiative launched in February to enhance U.S. government coordination on spectrum management.

“Next-generation spectrum innovation is going to require next-generation spectrum coordination. This updated MOU embraces the idea that no single entity can meet this challenge alone,” Rosenworcel said.