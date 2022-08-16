DOE Unveils Playbook for Building Risk Management Into AI Use, Development

The Department of Energy’s Artificial Intelligence and Technology Office (AITO) has released a comprehensive reference guide outlining steps and practices that organization leaders can take to develop proactive risk management plans for AI efforts.

The AI Risk Management Playbook gives users access to more than 100 risks and mitigation techniques that they can customize to support their development of AI use cases, DOE said Monday.

The AITO collaborated with internal stakeholders, industry, academia and other agencies to finalize and unveil an external version of the playbook ahead of the previously announced release schedule.

Pamela Isom, director of AITO, said her office worked closely with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and other partners to develop the AI RMP in a manner that complements “existing playbooks and frameworks and not replace them.”

“We are in the planning stages of the next release with additional functionalities and capabilities. In addition, we will conduct town halls to garner feedback from the public and other agencies for future releases,” Isom said.