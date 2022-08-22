DOE to Open Funding Opportunities to Advance Hydropower Tech Development; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has announced plans to invest $28 million in research and development projects focused on advancing the deployment of hydropower technologies.

DOE said Friday it will offer three funding opportunities in the fall to support various activities supporting the development of hydropower and pumped storage hydropower technologies as a source of clean energy.

The department will invest about $14.5 million to encourage sustainable growth of hydropower and pumped storage hydropower technologies designed to decarbonize the U.S. power sector.

Another $10 million will be awarded to expand pumped storage hydropower to provide long-duration energy storage and $4 million will be used to seek stakeholder insights to inform hydropower R&D projects.

According to the notice of intent, the research projects will be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and support the Biden administration’s goals of achieving a carbon-free power sector by 2035 and a net-zero-emissions economy by 2050.

“Funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will ensure that hydropower continues to play as big a role in our clean energy future has it has in our past,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.