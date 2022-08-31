DOE Seeks Info on $10.5B Grid Resilience, Innovation Partnership Program; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy is seeking public comments on a $10.5 billion funding program aimed at enhancing the resilience and reliability of the U.S. power grid.

DOE said Tuesday it has issued a request for information to gather feedback from states, tribes, communities and other stakeholders on how to refine the funding opportunity announcement that will be released later in 2022.

The Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnership Program will run for five years to enhance the electric grid in support of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The new Grid Deployment Office will administer the funding across the program’s three focus areas, which are grid resilience, smart grid and grid innovation.

“DOE is moving quickly to upgrade the nation’s power grid in order to provide American households with more reliable and affordable electricity that comes from a more diverse set of clean energy sources,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

According to the department, the funding opportunity plays a key role in implementing a coordinated grid strategy outlined in the Building a Better Grid Initiative.