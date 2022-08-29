DOE Invests in Projects to Develop Carbon Capture, Storage Technologies; Brad Crabtree Quoted

The Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management has selected 10 projects to receive more than $31 million in funding to develop technologies for carbon capture and storage.

DOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory said Friday the projects will help develop and test carbon capture materials and equipment for use in natural gas combined cycle, waste-to-energy power generation and industrial applications.

Other projects will also conduct front-end engineering design studies for NGCC power and industrial plants that employ carbon capture technologies.

The goal is to develop carbon capture systems capable of capturing at least 95 percent of carbon dioxide emissions generated from natural gas power plants, waste-to-energy power plants, and the industrial sector.

“Carbon capture technology plays an enormously important role in helping to achieve the deep carbon reductions we need as our energy and industrial sectors transition to net-zero emissions,” said Brad Crabtree, assistant secretary for FECM.

NETL will manage the selected projects in support of the Biden administration’s goal of achieving a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.