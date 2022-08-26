DOE Awards $540M for Research Projects Into Clean Energy Technologies; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy is investing more than $540 million in projects led by universities and national laboratories to conduct research on clean energy technologies and low-carbon manufacturing.

DOE said Thursday researchers at 54 universities and 11 national laboratories will conduct research on technologies designed to reduce carbon emissions and transform energy production.

“The research projects announced today will strengthen the scientific foundations needed for the United States to maintain world leadership in clean energy innovation, from renewable power to carbon management,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

More than $400 million will be directed toward establishing and continuing 43 Energy Frontier Research Centers and a combined $140 million will be invested in 53 projects through the Chemical and Materials Sciences to Advance Clean Energy Technologies and Low-Carbon Manufacturing funding opportunity.

DOE selected the projects through a competitive peer review under two funding opportunities supported by the Office of Basic Energy Sciences.