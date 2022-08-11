DOE Announces New Offices to Spearhead Electric Grid, Clean Energy Investments; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has launched two new program offices to direct investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to modernize the electric grid and advance clean energy projects.

The Grid Deployment Office will oversee $17 billion in investments to identify and address national transmission, distribution and clean generation needs while the Office of State and Community Energy Programs will invest $6 billion in projects aimed at increasing access to clean energy technologies, DOE said Wednesday.

Maria Robinson will serve as director of the Grid Deployment Office and lead efforts to modernize and upgrade the electrical grid and critical electricity-generating facilities across the U.S.

Senior experts Pat Hoffman and Whitney Muse will also serve as the office’s principal deputy director and chief of staff, respectively.

Henry McKoy will lead the Office of State and Community Energy Programs as director supported by Michael Forrester as acting principal deputy director, Annamaria Garcia as associate director and Chris Castro as chief of staff.

“The new offices announced today will help ensure that the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides states, Tribes, and territories with the best practices and proven approaches to drive down energy costs for American households and deliver cleaner air for their communities,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.