DOE Announces New Consortium to Advance US-Made Solar Technologies; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy has unveiled a new consortium aimed at accelerating the development of more affordable and more efficient cadmium telluride solar cells, the second-most common photovoltaic technology in the world.

DOE said Monday it is investing $20 million in the three-year Cadmium Telluride Accelerator Consortium that will also work to enhance the competitiveness of U.S.-made technology in the global CdTe photovoltaics market.

CTAC plans to achieve its goals by executing CdTe doping strategies, characterizing and exploring new CdTe contacting materials and working to enable a bifacial CdTe module.

The consortium will be administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and led by the University of Toledo, Colorado State University, First Solar, Toledo Solar and Sivananthan Laboratories.

It will be funded by the DOE Solar Energy Technologies Office, which has awarded funding for research and development of methods to reduce the cost and enhance the reliability of CdTe technology.

“DOE is proud to partner with leading solar researchers and companies to chart the future of CdTe technology, which presents an immense opportunity for domestic manufacturers to help ensure our nation’s security while providing family-sustaining jobs,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.