DOE Announces $750M Grant Program to Spur Clean Energy Manufacturing, Recycling; Jennifer Granholm Quoted

The Department of Energy is seeking industry feedback on a new grant program aimed at advancing the manufacturing and recycling of U.S.-made clean energy products in support of the Biden administration’s decarbonization goals.

The $750 million Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant program will provide funding opportunities to re-equip or expand existing facilities for recycling clean energy technologies and reducing greenhouse gas emissions below current levels, DOE said Wednesday.

DOE has released a request for information to gather public input on how the grant program can boost clean energy supply chains and support economic growth in communities that have experienced closures of coal mines and power plants.

The grant program will be funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will be led by the Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is making it possible for programs like this to further DOE’s strategy to strengthen our nation’s clean energy infrastructure and extend our support for small and medium-sized manufacturers and surrounding coal communities that are critical to reaching our clean energy future,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Small businesses that gross less than $100 million in sales per year and employ less than 500 employees at their plant site are eligible to apply for the program.