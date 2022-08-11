DIU Seeks Commercial Expeditionary Small Boat Platforms

The Defense Innovation Unit has asked industry to propose expeditionary small boats that could be used to perform distributed and littoral maneuver, sensing, logistics and reconnaissance operations.

DIU said it is seeking platforms that would build on current rigid inflatable boats and feature streamlined draft and hull design, 5G and sensor integration, improved electrical output capacity and storage, propulsion systems and autonomous platform integration, among other capabilities.

“The ability of the prototype to demonstrate simplicity, robustness and modularity across varying conditions and settings is of strong interest, to include features that enable fast, mobile, low-signature movement and sustainment of naval expeditionary forces operating across a series of austere, temporary locations,” the solicitation notice reads.

DIU is interested in platforms that have the capacity to transport eight to 15 combat personnel, demonstrate precision steering and maneuverability, operate with limited signature and integrate with the U.S. Marine Corps’ communications platforms and sensor suites, among other features.

The agency expects the performance period for mission concept sprints and prototyping work to last between 18 and 24 months.

DIU wants selected vendors to deliver two units of their proposed platforms by April 2023 and additional prototypes by June 2023 under an other transaction agreement. Solution briefs in response to the solicitation are due Aug. 22nd.