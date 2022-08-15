DISAWERX Launched to Provide DOD Personnel With Collaborative IT Innovation Lab

The Defense Information Systems Agency has established a new laboratory meant to provide all Department of Defense members with a collaborative environment where they can work to foster information technology innovation.

DISAWERX is a virtual and physical lab for DOD personnel to get together and work on IT advancements to help meet the increasing demand for technologies with added functionality, the agency said Friday.

The unclassified environment does not follow the Security Technical Implementation Guide and is accessible via internet for rapid development and prototyping efforts, according to Jeanelle Holder, program manager of DISAWERX.

“With the creation of DISAWERX, employees can bring commercial and open-source technologies into their own ‘sandbox,’ a safe environment to test, develop and prototype solutions that can solve some of DISA’s biggest technical challenges,” she added.

The lab is based out of the Joint All Domain Warfighting Lab of KBR in Maryland while its online component is accessible from virtual private network, with users being provided their own machines.

“The objective of DISAWERX is to make it easier and faster to bring in, integrate and explore new technologies, IT tools and services while allowing DISA employees to collaborate with uncleared individuals from industry and academia,” said Holder.