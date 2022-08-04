DISA Seeks Feedback From Small Businesses on Enhancing Contract Proposal Process

The Defense Information Systems Agency’s Office of Small Business Programs is holding a series of listening sessions aimed at encouraging small businesses to raise the challenges they face in contract solicitation and proposal processes.

DISA said Wednesday it seeks to learn the impact of the agency’s processes on the quality of proposals submitted by small businesses and identify recommendations on how to remove the barriers that restrict them from competing for federal contracts.

The OSBP held the first listening session in April and gathered feedback from more than 10 small business representatives, who recommended that DISA provide more transparent contracting opportunities, offer greater visibility of contracting personnel and outline clearer contract evaluation criteria.

“We are scheduling more listening sessions to continue the conversation and to help equip small businesses with the information and guidance they need to submit successful proposals,” said Carlen Capenos, director of OSBP.