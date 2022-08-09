DHS Kicks Off Search for Procurement Innovation Lab Director

The Department of Homeland Security has begun its search for a new director of the procurement innovation lab within the office of the chief procurement officer.

The selected candidate will propose ideas for governmentwide procurement innovation through the Acquisition Innovation Advocates Council and other groups and forums and oversee a team that offers technical guidance and coaching to procurement teams across DHS, according to a USAJobs notice published Wednesday.

The incumbent will brief the OCPO leadership on the lab’s procurement projects, serve as a principal adviser on nontraditional procurement models, integrate best practices and new developments into the department’s acquisition procedures, policies and regulations and analyze sensitive and complex contracting problems.

DHS will accept applications through Aug. 18.