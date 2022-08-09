Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

DHS Kicks Off Search for Procurement Innovation Lab Director

1 min read

The Department of Homeland Security has begun its search for a new director of the procurement innovation lab within the office of the chief procurement officer.

The selected candidate will propose ideas for governmentwide procurement innovation through the Acquisition Innovation Advocates Council and other groups and forums and oversee a team that offers technical guidance and coaching to procurement teams across DHS, according to a USAJobs notice published Wednesday.

The incumbent will brief the OCPO leadership on the lab’s procurement projects, serve as a principal adviser on nontraditional procurement models, integrate best practices and new developments into the department’s acquisition procedures, policies and regulations and analyze sensitive and complex contracting problems.

DHS will accept applications through Aug. 18.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Tags:
You might be interested in