Curtis Puckett Elevated to Lead DISA, Enterprise Services Business for GDIT

Curtis Puckett , recent vice president of DISA Enterprise IT Services for General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), has been promoted to lead the company’s Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and enterprise services sector.

With more than 33 years of experience across the government contracting (GovCon) sector and military service, Puckett has extensive knowledge of leading complex programs supporting the Department of Defense (DoD), implementing innovative solutions and emerging technologies.

As the vice president of DISA Enterprise IT Services for GDIT between Feb. 2020 to his new role with the company, Puckett has spearheaded operations for the DISA enterprise IT services business unit, where he drove efficiencies and introduced emerging technologies to improve the delivery of services.

His career encompasses broad experience implementing enterprise solutions that include systems engineering and integration, software engineering and development, enterprise resource planning, network operations, cloud architectures, information assurance, cybersecurity, telecommunications and IT services management.

Puckett began his career in IT with the Air Force, spending 10 years of his career as a satellite communications technician before commissioning and finishing out his 25-year career as a cyber officer at DISA.

