Cori Zarek to Assume Deputy Administrator Post at US Digital Service

Cori Zarek, executive director of the Beeck Center for Social Impact + Innovation at Georgetown University, has announced her upcoming move to the U.S. Digital Service to serve as its deputy administrator.

In a blog post published Wednesday, Zarek said her return to public service is set later in August and is focused on working within the White House unit to provide U.S. citizens with services through design and technology.

She was the deputy chief technology officer of the U.S. prior to joining Georgetown University. In that role, she was responsible for creating a more digital, open and collaborative government.

At the Beeck Center, Cori provides fellows, students and staff with leadership in action-oriented research projects and partnerships. Their work includes the use of data, design and technology as well as policy to drive more equitable societal outcomes.

“Having previously spent eight years in public service, I know well the need for strong partnerships and collaboration across all sectors and I’m proud of what we’ve built here at the Beeck Center,” she noted.