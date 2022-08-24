Commerce Department Announces Members of US Investment Advisory Council; Gina Raimondo Quoted

The Department of Commerce has named 34 international business and economic leaders that will provide advice on the development and implementation of policies to attract and facilitate foreign business investment in the U.S.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement published Monday the addition of business and economic executives to the U.S. Investment Advisory Council will play a critical role to achieving global economic success.

The IAC was first chartered in 2016 and has since recommended initiatives to attract and retain FDI, such as improving efforts to develop the U.S. workforce, enhancing digital tools designed to support economic growth and broadening infrastructure investment priorities.

“For the last decade, the United States has held the position as the number one destination for foreign direct investment thanks to our incredible customer base, innovative culture, and world-class workforce,” Raimondo said.

The IAC can have up to 40 members who will each serve a two-year term.

Members include representatives of state and regional economic development teams, global organizations and businesses.