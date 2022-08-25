Colin Kahl: US to Provide Nearly $3B in Additional Military Aid to Ukraine

Colin Kahl, undersecretary for policy at the Department of Defense, said the U.S. government through DOD will provide $2.98 billion in additional military support through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative to help the Eastern European country continue to defend itself against Russian invasion.

“Stepping back for a moment, the United States has now committed more than $13.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including $12.9 billion in the last six months,” Kahl said Wednesday during a press briefing.

Under the USAI package, he said the U.S. will procure military capabilities from the private sector instead of drawing out equipment from the department’s stocks.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement the military capabilities in the security assistance package to be delivered include National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems; 155mm artillery ammunition; 120mm mortar ammunition; and counter-artillery radars.

The Pentagon will also provide Ukraine with Puma unmanned aerial systems and related equipment for Scan Eagle UAS, Vampire counter-UAS, laser-guided rocket systems and funding for training, sustainment and maintenance.