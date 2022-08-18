Coast Guard, Small & Disadvantaged Business Utilization Office to Host Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization have teamed up to host an event aimed at informing businesses about how they can participate in government contracting opportunities to support the service branch.

The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday USCG and OSDBU will conduct the first National Multiple Award Construction Contract Vendor Outreach Matchmaking Event on Aug. 30.

The organizations are inviting providers of construction, architectural, engineering and other construction related services.

Through VOME, USCG and OSDBU look to increase businesses’ awareness of subcontracting opportunities, drive potential joint-venture or teaming partnerships and provide a platform for discussions that may result in mentor-protege agreements.

Visit the SAM.gov website to learn more about event registration.