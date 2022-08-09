Coast Guard Crowdsources Research Project Ideas

The U.S. Coast Guard has started its crowdsourcing effort to generate potential innovation ideas and challenges the maritime law enforcement service can incorporate into its fiscal year 2024 research portfolio.

USCG is accepting suggestions for how the branch can apply technologies to transform asset utilization for various missions such as crisis response.

Vice Adms. Scott Buschman and Paul Thomas, respectively holding the roles of deputy commandants for operations and mission support at USCG, have identified seven research priority areas for the FY 2024-2025 period.

These priorities involve data analytics, mobility, autonomous systems, human-machine teaming, C5I, services aimed at reducing climate change impacts and approaches to strengthen system and personnel security.

Interested parties can submit their innovative ideas to the service via the [email protected] portal.