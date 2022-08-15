Cherokee Federal Division Secures Spot on $850M DTRA Contract; Karl Gaskins Quoted

A federal contracting company under the Cherokee Federal banner has landed a spot on a potential $850 million contract from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency for security support.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award, Cherokee Nation Strategic Programs will conduct evaluations, practices and modeling and simulations to help national and international chemical, biological, radiological nuclear and high explosives security, the Tulsa, Oklahoma-based organization said Thursday.

“It is an honor to continue supporting the Defense Threat Reduction Agency to protect Americans here at home and our international partners abroad,” commented Karl Gaskins, operations general manager for CNSP.

Gaskins also shared that the specialists on staff at CNSP have been collaborating with the DTRA to perform vulnerability threat assessments for six years. The new contract is a continuation and expansion of this work.

Four other organizations in addition to CNSP earned spots on the DTRA contract. It is aimed to contribute to the efforts of the Department of Defense, the U.S. federal government broadly as well as its international allies, to mitigate and rebuff domestic and international threats.

To complete the assignment, CNSP will leverage its team’s proven track record of partnering with government clients to address challenges in military operational management, overseas diplomatic infrastructure, forensics intelligence analysis, vulnerability/suitability assessments, as well as security force operations and management.

The DTRA contract follows the Defense Health Agency’s multiple award contract to Cherokee Nation Operational Solutions, another Cherokee Federal division, in June. Under this ID/IQ award, CNOS will offer research and development services and translational science and support services.