CBO: Enacting FY23 NDAA Would Boost Direct Spending by $1.2B Over 10 Years

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the government would see an increase of about $1.2 billion in direct spending between 2023 and 2032 as a result of the enactment of the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act.

CBO said Monday the FY 2023 NDAA would authorize $846.7 billion in appropriations for the Department of Defense’s military operations and the Department of Energy’s atomic energy defense initiatives.

According to CBO’s cost estimate, implementation of the bill would have an insignificant effect on revenues between 2023 and 2032 and appropriations of the authorized funds under the measure would lead to $817.4 billion in outlays from 2023 through 2027.

The agency said the legislation would authorize $323.1 billion for operation and maintenance; $159.1 billion for procurement; $179.8 billion for service personnel; $137.7 billion for research and development; $17.3 billion for military construction and family housing; and $29.7 billion for atomic energy initiatives.