Army Soliciting Proposals for Ground Soldier Technology Effort

The U.S. Army is seeking proposals from small businesses to support an effort to develop ground soldier-centric information technology envisioned to augment warfighters’ lethality, mobility, protection, logistics and communication capabilities.

In an Army notice posted on SAM.gov, the service branch said the Ground Soldier Technology Workflow, Integration and eXperience initiative will aim to optimize warfighter functions by focusing on data flow, equipment, network, systems and software.

“GS-TWIX specifically seeks to design, develop and analyze solutions associated with small unit ground soldier systems and devices as they impact soldier sub-systems integration, soldier workflow and soldier experience,” the solicitation reads.

The effort is anticipated to impact Sensored Soldier, Nett Warrior, Integrated Visual Augmentation System; Soldier Integration Facility; and other efforts and collaborations led by the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Soldier Center.

Proposals are due Aug. 22.