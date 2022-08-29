/

Argonne National Lab Eyes Commercial Tech to Manage Access Credentials

The Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory is conducting market research into commercial off-the-shelf business systems that can help the facility’s operator to manage registrations and credentials for onsite or digital access to the research center.

A request for information posted Friday on SAM.gov indicates the lab is interested in adopting a centralized platform that will support the collection and processing of data on center employees and visitors.

Argonne wants a system that can integrate with existing customized and commercial applications at the facility and accommodate multiple data flows to determine information such as whether a registrant is new or returning.

The platform should also include built-in features meant to eliminate duplication and allow users to track the status of their registrations and update their information.

Responses to the RFI notice are due Sept. 23rd.

