Amyx to Assist DLA with System Modernization Under New Task Orders; CEO William Schaefer Quoted

Amyx has won two new task orders from the Defense Logistics Agency on the J6 Enterprise Technology Services contract vehicle.

The Industrial Base Management System Development and Sustainment award will involve Amyx assisting DLA with cloud migration while the Enterprise-Wide Electronically Stored Information Technical Support award entails archiving data and preventing data loss, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company said Tuesday.

“Securing these systems and information and providing DLA with the technical expertise and experience needed in today’s operating environment remains a top priority,” shared Amyx CEO and President William Schaefer .

Work under the IBMS Development and Sustainment task order will find Amyx evolving and moving the DLA’s various functional architectures, such as their development, testing, staging and production operations, from on-location hosting facilities to a Microsoft Azure-based cloud platform. The company will also harness its team’s agile and scrum skill sets to strengthen supply chain processes through efficient, advanced analytical strategies.

Meanwhile, the ESIDD Technical Support task order expects Amyx to administer and oversee incoming data streams so that there is no data loss while migrations to the cloud are occurring. They will also support the release and implementation of a new technology portfolio within the DLA that is aimed to enable the governing, identification, preservation, collection, reviewing, analysis and presentation of all electronically stored information within the agency.

The latter task order additionally includes the introduction of a system to archive SMS text messages, establishing a clear pipeline from network carriers to the DLA.

Amyx has been supporting the DLA through the JETS contract vehicle for some time now, with the two new task orders amounting to nearly 40 total individual contracts offered by the agency to the company.

The newest DLA awards follow two contract wins in May from the Department of Defense, one of which was for the DLA’s Defense Agencies Initiative .