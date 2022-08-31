Air Force’s T-38 Fleet Undergoes Repair, Inspection & Maintenance Work at JBSA-Randolph

The U.S. Air Force’s fleet of T-38 Talon trainer jets will undergo repair, inspection and maintenance at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas.

Approximately 190 T-38 aircraft will each receive more than 6,000 hours of localized, depot-level maintenance as part of the Talon Repair Inspections and Maintenance program, the Air Force reported Tuesday.

“The TRIM modification will address aging airframe-related issues to preclude grounding of these aircraft prior to its eventual retirement,” said Bill Mickley, lead program manager for the T-38 airframe integrated product team.

Mickley added that the program will ensure the availability of the training jets for the “necessary pilot training hours until the fleet is replaced by the T-7A Red Hawk, the all-new advanced pilot training system.”

The aircraft will be returned to their home units across the Air Force and the Navy Test Pilot School after the modification work.

T-38 is primarily used by the Air Education and Training Command for joint specialized undergraduate pilot training.