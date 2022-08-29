Air Force to Solicit Proposals for T-6A Avionics Replacement Program

The U.S. Air Force is planning to launch an acquisition program set aside for small businesses to replace the avionics system of T-6A military flight trainers.

A presolicitation notice posted Friday on SAM.gov indicates that USAF is seeking an open-system avionics package to address diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages associated with the fleet.

The T-6 Avionic Replacement Program will include modification work on 442 operational trainer jets, one aircraft built for testing use and one static display.

USAF also wants to update pilot training equipment for the following items:

26 T-6A operational flight trainers

29 T-6A instrument flight trainers

19 T-6A unit training devices

6 T-6A egress procedure trainers

6 T-6A ejection seat trainers

The service plans to procure the services through a firm-fixed-price, indefinite–quantity/indefinite–delivery contract and expects the solicitation period to occur from Oct. 14 to Dec. 23.