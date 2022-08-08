Accenture Federal Services Tapped to Upgrade, Consolidate Service Management System for Army INSCOM; Erik Raynes Quoted

The federal business of professional services company Accenture has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command for the installation and upgrade of the organization’s service management system.

Under the five-year INSCOM Digital Transformation Support Services contract, Accenture Federal Services will institute the cloud-hosted ServiceNow platform for the Army division, in effect aiding responsiveness to clients and uprooting redundant functions, the Arlington, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday.

“This award reflects our leading capabilities and trusted partnership with ServiceNow™. We look forward to playing a key role in enhancing the quality and speed of the support INSCOM provides to its workforce and supported commands around the world,” commented Erik Raynes , managing director and lead of services intel client account for the national security portfolio at AFS.

The contract was offered in conjunction with government technology services reseller Carahsoft via the Department of Defense Enterprise Software Initiative blanket purchase agreement for service solutions and services. The program AFS is implementing, ServiceNow, accelerates automation processes for information technology tasks and game plans while uniting disparate colleagues, duties and networks.

Mary Legere , managing director and strategy and engagement lead for the national security portfolio at AFS, deemed the company’s familiarity with ServiceNow a “deep expertise” and additionally said her time in the U.S. Army as a senior intelligence officer taught her how necessary and crucial the platform’s deployment and digital transformation more broadly are for the service branch.

The INSCOM contract follows a pair of digital transformation contracts the AFS team won in March. For the Transportation Security Administration, the company is rendering a credentialing system more efficient, similar to their aims with INSCOM’s service management apparatus.

In collaboration with the State Department, AFS is working to help with data management for the agency’s passport and visa system and its homeland security database hub.