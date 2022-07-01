White House Says Health Care Sector Pledges to Reduce Emissions, Strengthen Climate Resilience

The White House announced that 61 U.S. hospitals, health systems and pharmaceutical companies have committed to reducing by 50 percent their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 in response to the Biden administration’s Health Sector Climate Pledge.

The new commitments include plans to build up resilience to climate change, reduce costs and protect public health, the White House said Thursday.

Providence Health, CommonSpirit Health, Ascension and other hospitals, health systems and providers pledged to cut by half their carbon emissions by the end of the decade.

Philips, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and other companies committed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, while medical associations, technical assistance organizations and non-profits pledged to initiate measures to address climate change.

The administration also introduced the Federal Health Sector Emissions Reduction Resources, Federal Health Network on Decarbonization Best Practices and other resources to help the health care sector reduce emissions, develop climate resilience and transition to clean energy.

The White House said the administration and the Department of Health and Human Services moved to reopen the climate pledge initiative and will accept pledges from hospitals and other industry stakeholders until Oct. 28th.