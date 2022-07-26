White House Memo Offers Info on Cyber Investment Priorities for FY24 Budget

The Office of Management and Budget and the Office of the National Cyber Director have issued a memorandum outlining the Biden administration’s cybersecurity investment priorities that federal agencies should focus on as they formulate their budget submissions for fiscal year 2024.

These investment priorities are categorized into three areas: Improving the Defense and Resilience of Government Networks; Deepening Cross-Sector Collaboration in Defense of Critical Infrastructure; and Strengthening the Foundations of Our Digitally-Enabled Future, according to the memo released Friday.

For the first investment priority area, federal civilian executive branch agencies should prioritize information technology modernization and zero trust implementation in their budget submissions for FY 2024.

To facilitate cross-sector collaboration, budget submissions for the upcoming fiscal year should ensure that sector risk management agencies have adequate resources to carry out their responsibilities under section 9002 of the fiscal year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

For the third priority area, agencies should prioritize human capital, physical infrastructure and supply chain risk management.

OMB and the Office of the Science and Technology Policy also released a memo detailing the White House’s multiagency research and development priorities for FY 2024, including preparing for and preventing pandemics, tackling climate change and advancing national security and technological competitiveness.