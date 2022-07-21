Easy access to all the Government news updates

VA Establishes Under Secretary Post to Oversee Veterans Benefits

1 min read

The Department of Veterans Affairs has created a new under secretary position that will be responsible for the leadership and management of the Veterans Benefits Administration and has stood up a commission that will identify and recommend candidates for the said role.

The Under Secretary for Benefits, through VBA, will have oversight of matters concerning non-medical Veterans benefits and will drive delivery of services in support of former military members and their beneficiaries, VA said Tuesday.

According to a USAJobs.com posting, the USB will create and execute VBA policies and lead the implementation of management approaches to boost the effectiveness and efficiency of the organization. The position will also represent the VA secretary in handling Veterans benefits programs.

Joshua Jacobs, senior adviser to Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, was tapped to perform the delegable duties of the USB, effective July 25. 

