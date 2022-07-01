Tyler Technologies Justice, Public Safety Platforms Adopted by Central Ohio County

Two Fairfield County, Ohio government institutions have selected public sector-serving software development company Tyler Technologies to install programs intended to streamline their information systems.

Fairfield County Probate and Juvenile Court has opted to utilize Tyler’s Enterprise Justice suite and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has decided to operate Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety suite, the Plano, Texas-based company said June 14.

“The [Fairfield County] courts and sheriff’s office are already doing impressive work serving their constituents, and we are excited to help them increase efficiency, improve processes, and help their staff focus on the most crucial tasks,” shared Rusty Smith , president of Tyler’s justice group.

The Columbus suburb’s sheriff’s office has elected to introduce programs from Tyler’s Enterprise Public Safety arsenal to establish a more functional streamlined workflow and functional dispersal of information throughout the department. The programs are designed to enable secure and precise resources for dispatchers, first responders and command staff while maintaining the office’s compliance with state and federal legislature.

Meanwhile, the company’s Enterprise Justice and Enterprise Supervision platforms will replace a legacy case management apparatus at the Probate and Juvenile Court that has aged out of its usefulness. With Tyler’s programs’ implementation, the court hopes to increase the effectiveness of its case management, render its daily functions more efficient and handle supervision protocols and pretrial procedures in a more economical fashion.

“Deploying the solutions in the cloud gives us the added benefits of less strain on our internal IT resources and knowing we’re always receiving the latest software updates,” explained Fairfield County Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Terre Vandervoort .

Tyler Technologies’ new agreement at these central Ohio locations marks the 11th Ohio county to take up the Enterprise Public Safety platform and the sixth Ohio court jurisdiction to embrace the Enterprise Justice programs.