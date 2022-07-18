State Department OKs $108M Contractor Technical Assistance Deal With Taiwan

The State Department has approved the request of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States to purchase contractor technical assistance and related equipment to support Taiwan under a potential $108 million foreign military sales contract.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Friday the proposed sale consists of unclassified spare and repair parts and assembly for tanks and combat vehicles along with technical and logistical support services.

Taiwan will use the equipment and support to modernize its armed forces, boost national defense and maintain political stability and military balance.

The Defense Logistics Agency will determine the principal contractors on the potential FMS deal, which does not call for the assignment of any additional U.S. government or contractor representatives to Taiwan.

DSCA does not expect the agreement to have an adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness.