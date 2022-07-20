State Department Clears Belgium’s $127M FMS Deal for F-16 Sustainment

The State Department has approved the purchase request of Belgium for F-16 aircraft sustainment support and related equipment under a potential $127 million Foreign Military Sales transaction.

The proposed deal will cover for AN/ARC-210 radios; spare and repair parts; additional hardware and software; mission planning system sustainment; electronic warfare support; logistics; and other equipment and support services, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

It will also expand a previously implemented case worth $98.4 million for the same orders.

Through the purchase, Belgium seeks to ensure that its F-16 fleet is combat-ready and capable of addressing current and future threats and performing NATO’s Eastern flank rotations.

Lockheed Martin, the Bethesda, Maryland-based developer of the F-16 fighter jet, will serve as the principal contractor.