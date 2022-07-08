SSC, PNNL Offer Industry Cyber Assessment to Bolster Supply Chain Integrity; Col. Jennifer Krolikowski Quoted

Space Systems Command and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have teamed up to provide a cybersecurity assessment at no cost to companies wanting to do business with the U.S. Space Force.

SSC said Wednesday the branch will pay for scans that are meant to check a vendor’s National Industrial Security Program-related information technology controls, personnel backgrounds, foreign interests, subcontractors and insider threat risks.

“The scans are to help encourage companies to get that assessment and then make their remediations without the government,” said Col. Jennifer Krolikowski, chief information officer of SSC.

Krolikowski added that the command will not see the results of a scan.

Dennis Graves, CIO for SSC’s cyber organization, said the command wants to help companies identify their own vulnerabilities.