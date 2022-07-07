Spry Methods COO Jack Hess Elevated to President; Co-CEO Ted Ahn Quoted

Jack Hess has been promoted from chief operating officer to president of public sector-serving information technology company Spry Methods .

With extensive experience in both federal law enforcement and government contracting, Hess is expected to lead Spry’s service delivery, business expansion and corporate strategy in his new position, the McLean, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

As president, Hess will additionally collaborate with Ed Kim and Ted Ahn , Spry’s co-CEOs, to chart the company’s course forward.

In a statement, Ahn described the influential role Hess has played in his over a year as COO, pointing to the executive’s ability to organize the team and services to best suit government agencies’ objectives.

“Jack has also fine-tuned our pipeline of opportunities to capture foundational contracts within the national security, DoD, Intelligence, and Federal Civilian communities,” Ahn added.

Hess’ career began with an over two-decade stint at the Federal Bureau of Investigations, from which he retired in 2009. At the FBI, he cultivated expertise in investigations, tactical and management strategies and counterterrorism with senior-level jobs and responsibilities such as special agent, associate director of national intelligence, section chief for the counterterrorism division’s communication exploitation section and chief of the national center for the analysis of violent crime.

Upon his retirement, Hess pivoted to the private sector, joining Sotera Defense Solutions. At the latter company he partnered with the intelligence community to perform analysis and operations duties and graduated to senior vice president before it was acquired by KeyW Corporation in 2017. He then worked for two years at KeyW as senior vice president for the national intelligence sector until the organization was purchased by Jacobs Engineering Corporation in 2019.

The newly appointed Spry president held the role of vice president and general manager at Jacobs in the homeland and justice performing division for two years prior to coming to his current employer.

In 2021, former federal chief information officer Basil Parker was appointed senior vice president of strategic initiatives at Spry.