Easy access to all the Government news updates

Subscribe and receive personalized news articles straight in your inbox

*By clicking "Join us now" you agree to receive emails, promotions and general messages from ExecutiveGov. In addition, you also agree to ExecutiveGov's Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions.

x
/

SOCOM Commander Gen. Richard Clarke on Increasing Use of Low-Cost Drones

1 min read

U.S. Army Gen. Richard Clarke, commander of Special Operations Command, has said low-cost technologies are shaping the modern battlefield and cited the militaries’ increasing use of quadcopters and larger unmanned aerial vehicles, the Department of Defense’s newswire reported Tuesday.

“When Russia is running out of them for Ukraine, and they’re going to Iran to go buy more, [that] should cause us all a bit of concern because you can see how valuable that they can be in the future fight,” he said during a discussion at the Aspen Security Forum.

To prevent adversaries from taking advantage of the use of low-cost air platform, Clarke underscored a need to have interagency talks about disrupting supply chains in addition to just defeating enemy drones. In addition, he called for a discussion on norms and authorities for using small unmanned systems.

Aside from drones, Clarke also talked about threats posed by cyber attacks and inexpensive chemical and biological weapons.

“As we go into the future, we have to be prepared for that eventuality … and look for methods to continue to combat it,” Clarke said.

ExecutiveGov Logo

Sign Up Now! Executive Gov provides you with Free Daily Updates and News Briefings about Government Technology

Tags:
You might be interested in