Phillip Washington Nominated for FAA Administrator Role

Phillip Washington, CEO of Denver International Airport and U.S. Army veteran, will be nominated by President Joe Biden to assume the administrator position at the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to a White House notice released on Wednesday, Washington was with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority before he was confirmed as CEO of DIA.

As Metro chief executive, he was responsible for the management of its over $8 billion budget and 11,000 employees. He held the post for approximately six years.

Washington’s career also includes time with the Denver Regional Transportation District and over two-decade of service with the Army.

If confirmed, Washington will take over Billy Nolen, who has been serving as acting FAA administrator since April. Nolen was appointed after Steve Dickson stepped down at the end of March.