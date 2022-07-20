NSTC Report Highlights Challenges, Best Practices Related to Federal Use of Cloud for AI R&D

The White House National Science and Technology Council has released a report outlining the lessons learned from federal adoption of cloud computing to advance research and development work on artificial intelligence.

NSTC said the report touched on the benefits of investments in the cloud, best practices and common challenges in implementing strategies to improve access to cloud resources.

According to the report, several programs facilitated rapid access to graphics processing units and other advanced computational capabilities to advance deep learning and collaboration among government and nongovernment researchers.

The report noted that cloud adoption has helped streamline computational access to data maintained and owned by federal agencies.

User authentication, precomputed workflows and training and education are some of the best practices that have emerged with regard to the use of cloud in advancing AI research within the federal government, according to the report.

The council’s machine learning and AI subcommittee discussed its vision for the federal government’s future use of commercial cloud to pursue AI-related R&D and identified opportunity areas to optimize federal adoption of cloud computing resources, such as automating identity and access management through federated systems and cultivating open-source technologies that can support ways to develop and execute workloads for multicloud deployment.