NIST Issues Additive Manufacturing Research Grants; Laurie Locascio Quoted

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has selected four organizations to receive federal funds over a two-year period to develop measurement approaches for additive manufacturing or the process of layering materials to create objects using 3D printing technology.

NIST said Tuesday it will distribute $3.7 million to projects that will be carried out by General Electric’s research arm, Auburn University, Colorado School of Mines and The Research Foundation for the State University of New York.

“Additive manufacturing offers advantages such as reduced material waste, lower energy intensity, reduced time-to-market, and just-in-time production that could bolster supply chains in the U.S.,” said NIST Director Laurie Locascio.

“Accelerating the adoption of new measurement methods and standards will help to advance U.S. competitiveness in this important industry,” added Locascio, who also serves as undersecretary of commerce for standards and technology.

The grant recipients and award values are provided below:

Auburn University – $949,075

Colorado School of Mines – $956,888

GE Research – $873,999

RF for SUNY – $957,706