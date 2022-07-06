Netskope Brings on Network Visionary Group to Guide Users Through SASE Adoption; Joe DePalo Quoted

Cybersecurity software company Netskope has introduced a company faction responsible for advising on issues of security and how shifts in network, applications and data affect infrastructure functionality.

The group, called the Netskope Network Visionaries, will include Elaine Feeney and Alan Hannan and is intended to guide the many organizations who now conduct much of their business and store the majority of their data in the cloud, assisting with the embrace of a secure access service edge system , Netskope said Wednesday.

Joe DePalo , senior vice president in the platform engineering division at Netskope, described how the company has moved from just offering security programs to providing a comprehensive SASE approach and cloud storage through its Netskope NewEdge platform.

The executive also stressed Netskope’s purported ability to balance running a secure architecture on the edge “without sacrificing network performance.”

The Netskope Network Visionaries team is set to help Netskope make good on its over $100 million investment in NewEdge, encouraging and supporting users in the adoption of edge computing, network peering and network overhauls.

They will also ensure that users are maintaining informed cyber behaviors with regard to zero trust and SASE implementation and the group will play a role in contributing to Netskope’s strategic direction, keeping it in lock-step with the organization’s product roll-out and technological requirements.

Feeney is currently a retired tech industry veteran who has worked for Sun Microsystems, Accenture, Citibank and MCI. She holds advisory roles at PointOne Development Corp and is a board trustee for Colorado at the Nature Conservancy. Her last major position was vice president of infrastructure global expansion at Amazon Web Services.

Hannan brings experience in public and private cloud networking, Internet path optimization and backbone ISP, among other networking subject matters. Presently, Hannan is an advisor at Crowdstrike, where he also worked as vice president of technical operations and engineering. The executive additionally served in roles at UUNET, Global Crossing, Aruba Networks and Internap Network Services.

Netskope’s NewEdge full-compute data centers are located in over 50 regions across the globe and are aimed to eliminate latency and enable high performance for the company’s security and SASE platforms.