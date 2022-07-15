Navy Shares Procurement Agenda With Small Biz Leaders; Carlos Del Toro Quoted

The Department of the Navy highlighted its priority acquisition programs and contracting opportunities for small businesses at a roundtable held Thursday.

Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro led the discussion that was attended by DON’s major buying commands, contracting officials, senior leaders and industry representatives, the department said Thursday.

“Through forums like this, the buyers, purchasers, and contractors collaborate to remove barriers and bring advances through small business opportunities,” Del Toro said.

“We have to remember that this is both transformative for the business, their communities, and our Navy and Marine Corps.”

DON seeks to contract with companies owned by service-disabled veterans, disadvantaged individuals and women as well as those operating in historically underutilized business zones through its Office of the Small Business Programs.

The federal government has an annual goal of awarding 23 percent of prime contracting dollars to the small business community.