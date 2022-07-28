Easy access to all the Government news updates

Johns Hopkins APL Books Air Force Task Order for Sentinel Systems Directorate R&D Services

1 min read

Johns Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory will provide the Sentinel Systems Directorate within the U.S. Air Force with research and development services under a one-year, $35.2 million task order from the service branch.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday Johns Hopkins APL will perform the support services in Laurel, Maryland, through July 29, 2023.

The task order was placed against a previously awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, which serves as the contracting activity, is utilizing the Air Force’s fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds to cover for the task order.

The directorate is located at Hill Air Force Base in Utah and is mainly responsible for the total life cycle of the LGM-35A Sentinel weapon system, an upcoming replacement for the LGM-30 Minuteman III.

