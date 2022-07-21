Isabella Casillas Guzman: SBA, Local Governments Partner to Help Entrepreneurs Reach Contracting Opportunities

Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the Small Business Administration, met with entrepreneurs and government officials during her two-day trip to Washington state last week to discuss federal contracting initiatives.

She and Gov. Jay Inslee toured the site of Seattle’s 520 Montlake modernization project, highlighting the potential of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to drive small business contracting activity, SBA said Wednesday.

They also visited other business establishments and discussed fresh grants from the American Rescue Plan Act stimulus package to help entrepreneurs recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guzman also joined Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and minority-owned firms for a roundtable that sought input on how agencies could further provide support for the small business community.

“SBA is collaborating with local leaders throughout the nation to help entrepreneurs gain access to revenue and growth opportunities to achieve their American dreams,” Guzman said.