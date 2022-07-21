IARPA to Hold Proposer’s Day for Space Debris Identification, Tracking Program

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity will hold a proposer’s day on Aug. 10 in Arlington, Virginia, to discuss the forthcoming Space Debris Identification and Tracking program with industry partners.

The agency said Wednesday the SINTRA program will focus on the interaction of orbital debris with the surrounding space environment and the detection and tracking of lethal non-trackable space debris in orbit.

IARPA will provide event attendees with the opportunity to present five-minute lightning talks to highlight their technical capabilities to meet the SINTRA requirements.

Interested participants have until Aug. 5 to register for the event, which will be broadcasted via the Webex video conference platform for remote attendees.