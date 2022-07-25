House OKs FY23 Spending Package With Cybersecurity Funding for Federal Judiciary

The House on Wednesday voted 220-207 to approve a potential $492.6 billion spending package for fiscal year 2023, Reuters reported Friday.

The package would earmark $8.6 billion in FY 2023 discretionary appropriations for the federal judiciary, including approximately $751 million for court security and $128 million for cybersecurity improvements to protect computer systems from cyberattacks.

The legislation proposes a 17 percent increase in spending for financial services and general government funding, including election security grants and appropriations for the Small Business Administration and initiatives to rebuild the Internal Revenue Service, The Hill reported.

The bill also includes funding for the departments of Homeland Security, Veterans Affairs, Energy, Transportation and Agriculture and is now headed to the Senate for consideration.