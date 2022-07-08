Holly Johnson Transitions to VP of Robotics, Space Operations at Space Tech Company MDA; Mark Greenley Quoted

Longtime MDA executive Holly Johnson has been promoted to the role of vice president of robotics and space operations at the space technology company.

Building on her experience at MDA in roles such as systems engineer, business development manager and president’s business manager, Johnson is slated to spearhead market expansion in her new position, the Ontario, Canada-based company said Thursday.

“With a strategic vision for MDA to capitalize on the growing commercial market for RSO products and services and the operational mindset to deliver Canadarm3 and multiple other programs, Holly is the right leader to take us forward,” remarked MDA CEO Mark Greenley .

Johnson is a trained mechanical engineer who has occupied engineering, business development and corporate operations roles in her nearly a decade and a half with MDA. She specializes in overseeing projects across their full lifecycle, from concept development to proposal composition through design and implementation.

The international company’s core focus areas include geospatial intelligence, robotics and space operations and satellite systems. As a systems engineer, Johnson oversaw the conception, verification and integration of several space and terrestrial robotics projects. When she worked as business development manager, the executive teamed with space and terrestrial sector clients to gain understandings of what they were looking for and the mission usages of automated technologies.

Johnson has already been performing her new job in an acting capacity for several months. She has been the recipient of several honors, including the Northern Lights Aero Foundation Rising Star Award and has been included in the Brampton Board of Trade’s Top 40 Under 40 list.