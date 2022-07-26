GSA Announces 2 New Senior Leadership Team Appointments

The General Services Administration has made two new appointments to its senior leadership team and announced personnel shifts that will take effect on Aug. 1.

Jetta Wong, who ran her own consulting practice, will serve as the senior adviser to the administrator on climate and Channing Grate, acting associate administrator in the Office of Strategic Communications, will take on the role on a permanent basis, GSA said Monday.

Wong previously served as a senior fellow at the Center for Clean Energy Innovation at the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation. She also worked for the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology and held various positions at the Department of Energy.

Grate has been serving as acting associate administrator since April. Prior to joining GSA, she headed the public affairs functions of a media and public affairs firm and served as a communications director in the Missouri governor’s office.

GSA also named Zoe Garmendia, former senior adviser to the administrator for COVID, as deputy chief of staff for operations and Gennie Duncan, former special assistant in the administrator’s suite, as a policy adviser in the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs.